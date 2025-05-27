OnePlus AI With Dedicated Key Announced Ahead of OnePlus 13s

OnePlus on Tuesday announced OnePlus AI as part of its new vision to make generative artificial intelligence personal to users. OnePlus AI will come to the OnePlus 13s, and even though it will be available on older models such as the OnePlus 13, a new Plus Key on the 13s will allow users to trigger AI services instantly — similar to how the Action Button on the iPhone can be configured to call Apple Intelligence.

“The foundation of OnePlus AI is built upon a deep understanding of our users, and they’ve told us they want AI to help them work smart, play hard and be their authentic selves,” said Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy at OnePlus.

The Plus Key

OnePlus’ new hardware customisation on the OnePlus 13s, Plus Key, will allow users to summon OnePlus AI at the click of a button. While the key will be originally mapped to OnePlus AI, you can customise it to assign other programmes, such as switching sound profiles, launching the camera, initiating translation, or starting recordings. The Plus Key also activates AI Plus Mind — a new feature that the company says will allow you to quickly save, catalogue, and recall key information on the screen.

AI Plus Mind

While the name suggests it is a mind-relaxing app, AI Plus Mind is part of OnePlus AI, dedicated to offering tools based on what’s on screen. Its contextual awareness allows you to do things such as save relevant on-screen content, such as schedules, event details, reservations, or listings, by swiping up three fingers. The saved details are available in a dedicated Mind Space where you will not be distracted by frequent notifications. AI Plus Mind also allows you to extract details from an image or text and add them directly to apps like Calendar. OnePlus says AI Plus Mind will also automatically categorise saved content for better organisation.

AI Tools

OnePlus AI is a set of different AI-powered tools aimed at increasing productivity and enhancing user efficiency. Here are all the tools that you can access with OnePlus AI: