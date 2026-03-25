OnePlus India Chief Robin Liu Quits Amid Rumours of Business Slowdown, Company Assures Continuity with Local Strategy Focus

New Delhi: OnePlus fans, brace yourselves- this is heartbreaking news for those of us who've lived and breathed the brand since the "flagship killer" days of the OnePlus One. Robin Liu, the India chief who turned near-disaster into dominance, has resigned amid a brutal business slowdown and whispers of global pullback. This feels like the storm we've feared since those 2024 retailer boycotts.

Robin Liu's Exit: Timeline and Details

Robin Liu, who joined OnePlus in 2018 and became India CEO in 2024, has stepped down, company confirmed. As per reports he's already back in China, part of a massive global restructuring under parent OPPO, where sister brand Realme's CEO Sky Li now oversees sub-brands like OnePlus. OnePlus India's statement? "We thank Robin for his contributions... He moves on to pursue personal passions, with local strategy and business continuity ensured." But insiders call it a "significant blow," especially as the company tried and failed to retain him.

Flashback to January 21, 2026: Liu fired back at viral "dismantling" rumours on X, posting, "We’re operating as usual and will continue to do so. Never Settle." That was the spirit that saved OnePlus India in 2024, when 4,500 retailers in six states boycotted over warranty delays, slim margins, and grey market floods pushing the brand to the brink of exit. Liu orchestrated the turnaround, earning industry-wide props

The Harsh Reality: Sales Plunge and Market Woes

Under Liu, OnePlus India peaked as the No. 2 premium brand, launching Nord, ecosystem products, and even a second global HQ with R&D focus. But 2025 was carnage- Shipments cratered 32-38.8% YoY per CyberMedia Research and IDC, market share down by 30%, worst among top players amid premium shift to Vivo, Apple, Samsung. Q3 alone saw 30.5% drop as buyers ditched mid-tier for high-end. Online pivot? Yes, but offline woes lingered.

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Rumours of Shutdown: Global Cuts Hit Home

Tipsters like Yogesh Brar claim OnePlus is slashing presence in US, UK, EU, India - focusing on China-but India seems "safe" for now, maybe leaning budget Nords. Echoes 2020 Europe cuts post-Carl Pei exit and OPPO integration.

OnePlus India's Defiant Path Forward

Company vows "seamless operations" with India-first innovations, community love, and value pricing. No full shutdown signals yet, Liu's exit ties to global shifts, not India collapse.