OnePlus Launches 2-in-1 Cable to Let You Charge Phone, Smartwatch Together

OnePlus has introduced a new charging cable that eliminates the need for separate wires for your smartphone and smartwatch. The new 2-in-1 SuperVOOC Cable has charging stations for both your phone and smartwatch, unifying their charging mechanism into a single adapter. While not new, this is a first attempt at streamlining phone and accessory charging by a company that also minimises relying on third-party solutions.

The OnePlus 2-in-1 SuperVOOC Cable is now available in the US for $29.99 (roughly ₹2,500). While US customers can head to the OnePlus website and place an order, those in India and other markets must wait for the cable’s official launch in their regions, if at all. At the same time, the launch of the cable in the US is an interesting move by the company, which is facing allegations by the government for storing user data and transmitting it to servers in China without explicit consent.

OnePlus 2-in-1 SuperVOOC Cable specifications

The new cable from OnePlus uses a POGO pin connector in the middle to allow charging OnePlus Watch models, while one of its ends has a USB-C port for charging a smartphone. The other end, which uses a USB-C module, goes into an eligible adapter. The company says the cable can offer up to 80W of charging speed when connected only to a smartphone. However, using the cable to charge both the phone and a smartwatch will divide the power to 67W and 10W, respectively, totalling only 77W output. This 1.2-metre cable is available in red and white—a signature colour combination for OnePlus cables.