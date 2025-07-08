OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5 To Launch Today: Massive 7300mAh battery, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 50MP Camera, Expected Starting Price Rs 29,999

OnePlus will today launch two new powerful mid-range phones- the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE 5. The company has officially confirmed the July 8 launch on social media and its official site. The leaks and speculations are already getting the fans wanting to know more about the devices.

OnePlus Nord 5, CE 5 Expected Specs

Huge batteries, top-of-the-line computers, and high-end displays, all for a price that might start at less than Rs 30,000. This is what we know so far. Battery is expected to be the highlight this year with a capacity of up to 7300mAh. The Nord CE 5 is likely to have a 7100mAh battery while the Nord 5 might have a battery that is even bigger, at 7300mAh.

The phones are also expected to come with fast charging with support for 80W or maybe 100W SuperVOOC. This is wonderful news for people who are tired of dragging around power banks.

The Nord CE 5 is expected to have a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip is slated to power the Nord 5, which will be a big leap in performance for mid-range phones. Both are likely to come with the newest version of OxygenOS, which is based on Android 15, for a smooth and fast experience.

Talking about the display, the OnePlus Nord 5 is said to include a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with a very smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1272x2800, and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. That's display technology that is usually only found in high-end phones.

The Nord 5 might have a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and, shockingly, a 50MP front camera for high-quality selfies and video chats. The CE 5's camera specs haven't been completely published yet, but they shouldn't be too far behind.

The Nord 5 will have IP65 certification, which means it can tolerate splashes and mild rain. This is always excellent to see on a non-flagship gadget. If you still care about expandable storage, you might be able to get USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and even a microSD card slot.

So far, leaks have shown that the OnePlus Nord CE 5 8GB+256GB model could cost about Rs 29,990. The OnePlus Nord 5 8GB+128GB could be priced at Rs 35,999 while the 12GB+256GB could cost at Rs 39,999.

If these prices stay the same, OnePlus may once again be the best brand in the sub- Rs 40K market by giving great hardware at a very low price.