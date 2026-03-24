OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Confirmed for April 7: 9,000mAh Battery, 165FPS Gaming Focus, and Everything to Expect

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 6 will launch in India on April 7, positioning it as a performance-focused upgrade in its mid-premium lineup with an emphasis on gaming, battery life, and connectivity. The announcement comes amid multiple leaks suggesting an early April debut, aligning with OnePlus’ typical refresh cycle for the Nord series.

Performance-Centric Positioning

At the core of the Nord 6 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process with a 1+3+4 core architecture and a peak clock speed of up to 3.2GHz. OnePlus is positioning the device as a performance-first smartphone, with internal benchmarks claiming significant gains over competing devices in CPU, GPU, and AI workloads.

The bigger push, however, is gaming. The Nord 6 is claimed to be the first in its segment to support sustained 165 FPS gameplay in titles like BGMI, Call of Duty Mobile, and Free Fire MAX. To support this, the device integrates a dedicated Touch Reflex chip with 3200Hz touch sampling and a 6-axis gyroscope designed for precision in competitive gaming scenarios.

Large Battery, Fast Charging

Battery is another headline feature. The Nord 6 packs a 9,000mAh battery, which OnePlus claims is the largest in its segment. The company says this can deliver up to 2.5 days of moderate usage, along with extended use cases such as nearly 27 hours of video streaming or over 16 hours of navigation.

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Charging is handled via 80W SUPERVOOC, with a full charge taking around 70 minutes. The device also supports bypass charging, which draws power directly from the charger during gaming to reduce heat and battery wear.

Display and User Experience

The Nord 6 features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 3600 nits, and support for HDR content. It also includes 3840Hz PWM dimming for reduced eye strain and Aqua Touch 2.0, which improves touch responsiveness in wet conditions.

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Connectivity and Everyday Use

On the connectivity front, the device uses a new G2 Wi-Fi chip designed to improve signal reception in crowded environments, along with support for next-generation 5G networks.

What to Expect at Launch