OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Key Specifications Announced Ahead of May 7 Launch
The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is being positioned as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone built around smooth visuals, long battery life, and everyday usability, a familiar strategy for the Nord lineup.
OnePlus has revealed new details about the upcoming Nord CE 6 Lite, which will launch in India on May 7 alongside the Nord CE 6, marking the return of the Lite series after a two-year gap.
The device is being positioned as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone built around smooth visuals, long battery life, and everyday usability, a familiar strategy for the Nord lineup.
Performance Focused on Everyday Speed
The Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with fast storage and a cooling system designed to maintain performance under sustained use.
The device is also expected to feature a vapour chamber cooling system to handle heat during longer sessions, which is becoming standard in this segment.
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144Hz Display Targets Smoothness Over Resolution
One of the headline features is the high refresh rate display. The Nord CE 6 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch display with support for up to a 144Hz refresh rate, allowing smoother scrolling, animations, and gaming experiences.
Battery Is the Core Differentiator
Battery life appears to be the biggest selling point. The Nord CE 6 Lite is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery, significantly larger than what is typically seen in this segment. This is designed to deliver up to two days of usage, with support for fast charging to reduce downtime.
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Camera and AI Features Stay Practical
The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera along with an 8MP front camera, focusing on reliable everyday photography rather than advanced imaging capabilities. OnePlus is also adding AI-driven tools such as image editing features and Google Gemini integration, including real-time assistance and features like Circle to Search.
Design, Software, and Durability
The Nord CE 6 Lite will be available in Vivid Mint and Hyper Black colour options, continuing the brand’s approach of offering simple but distinct finishes. On the software side, it will run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, with a focus on long-term reliability and smooth performance.