OnePlus Pad 3 India Sale Announced—How Much Should It Cost?

OnePlus has announced that its latest Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, will go on sale in India in September, three months after the launch. Without specifying the exact date, the Chinese company said the OnePlus Pad 3 will be available in two configurations and two colours. However, the price has yet to be revealed.

How much should it cost?

While OnePlus has not said a word on the price of the OnePlus Pad 3 in India, the tablet’s pricing details in the US and the UK are an indication that it will be aimed at premium customers. The OnePlus Pad 3 starts $699 in the US, while its UK price is £529. These price points translate to roughly ₹60,000, but the actual price may vary. At around ₹60,000, the OnePlus Pad 3 will be more expensive than Apple’s entry-level iPad and Samsung’s Android-based Galaxy Tab S10 FE+.

The OnePlus Pad 3 packs the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, offering flagship performance. It has a 3.4K LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz with support for a stylus. Productivity-wise, these specifications should be good enough, but rivals offer slightly better specifications, such as OLED or AMOLED display, which offers better colours and an enhanced viewing experience.

OnePlus Pad 3 full specifications