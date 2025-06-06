OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: Spec-by Spec Breakdown, What's New and What's Not

OnePlus has launched the new OnePlus Pad 3 tablet in India. While the pricing is yet to be known, the company has made public the innards of the new tablet. The device will go on sale later this month and has already started gaining a lot of attention.

But how different is it from the OnePlus Pad 2 from last year? Here is the whole story in plain English if you are not sure whether to upgrade or continue with what you have.

OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: The Processor

OnePlus Pad 2 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The new OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and this is an upgrade that you can count. Expect the Pad 3 to run apps faster, multitask smoothly, and have the battery to last longer. The Pad 3 is the winner here.

OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: Memory and Storage

OnePlus Pad 2 has 8GB or 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pad 3 has 12GB of RAM, and the storage is up to 512GB, which is considerably bigger. You can expect speedier memory and more space for apps, games, and files. Pad 3 is indeed an upgrade in this department and a clear winner here.

OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: Battery and Charging

OnePlus Pad 2 houses a 9510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging. The OnePlus Pad 3 beats its predecessor again with a whopping 12,140mAh battery, with 80W SuperVOOC charging that can charge the tablet up to 100 per cent in 92 minutes, and a 10-minute charge fills 18 per cent battery. OnePlus Pad 2 already has a long battery life, but it is nice that Pad 3 can last longer and even charge even faster. Pad 3 has an edge, but Pad 2 also does a decent job.

OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: Display

The OnePlus Pad 2 features a 12.1-inch LCD with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Pad 3 has a somewhat bigger display measuring 13.2 inches with up toa 144Hz refresh rate. You can expect the same fluidity at a high refresh rate. Pad 3 might simply look a little better overall.

OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: Camera

Both devices lack high-end cameras because tablets aren't made for taking pictures. They will be able to make video calls and scan documents without any problems. No more, no less. Both the pads come with the same camera setup up- 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Pad 3 Vs OnePlus Pad 2: Price war

While the India price is yet to be revealed, Pad 3 will be a little more expensive than Pad 2 as it has superior specs. The Pad 2 is a value for money unless you want the best performance. We would suggest not rushing to upgrade if you currently have the Pad 2; it is still a good tablet. But if this is your first OnePlus tablet or you want the finest performance possible, the Pad 3 looks like a big step up.