OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched in India - Here’s Everything You Need To Know

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launched: OnePlus India has launched a new mid-range tablet, the Pad Go 2, with a new chipset, has a big battery life, and it gets the support of a stylus pen, Stylo, which is sold separately. OnePlus says the Pad Go 2 is catered for students and professionals. It has a 12.1-inch display with an 88.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. You can choose the OnePlus Pad Go 2 from two colour options and three variants.

Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus Pad Go 2:

What is the price of the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

The price of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at:

8GB+128GB Wifi at ₹26,999

8GB+256GB Wifi at ₹29,999

8GB+256GB 5GB at ₹32,999

What are the colour options available in the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available in two different colours. It is offered in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black shades.

Which chipset powers the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core chipset, built on an advanced 4nm process, and OnePlus claims it can provide a smooth and reliable performance.

What are the display specifications of the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 has a 12.1-inch display having a 7:5 Read Fit aspect ratio and an 88.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which OnePlus says gives you a comfortable experience, whether you're viewing or writing. Moreover, it supports Dolby Vision for amazing media playback.

What are the connectivity features in the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2’s Shadow Black variant with a SIM card tray, and it gets connected to 5G networks and helping you to make calls, send messages and do other tasks.

Moreover, OnePlus says that if you place the Pad Go 2 near an OnePlus phone, it will enable the tablet to share the phone's data connection. OnePlus says it uses 30 per cent less phone's battery than traditional hotspot sharing.

What are the battery specifications in the OnePlus Pad Go 2?

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 comes with a 10,050 mAh battery along with 33W SUPERVOOC charging. OnePlus says it has up to 15 hours of video, 53 hours of music or a full 60 days of standby power. Additionally, it even supports reverse cable charging, which means you can charge your phone from the tablet in an emergency situation.