OnePlus Pad Refreshed With New Chip, Camera for China Buyers

OnePlus has updated its OnePlus Pad tablet with new specifications. Launched alongside the OnePlus Ace 5 series, the latest OnePlus Pad version uses a less powerful MediaTek chip and a lower-resolution camera than the global version. However, the rest of its specifications and design remain the same as the older OnePlus Pad, which is also available in India. While this model will remain exclusive to China, reports suggest it may debut internationally as the OnePlus Pad Go 2 sometime next year.

OnePlus Pad price

Available only to buyers in China, the OnePlus Pad starts at CNY 1,999 and goes all the way up to CNY 3,099. Its accessories, the Smart Stylus and the Smart Keyboard are priced at CNY 399 and CNY 499, respectively. While they will be sold separately, early buyers get both accessories for free. The OnePlus Pad comes in Tundra Green and Deep Space Grey colourways.

OnePlus Pad specifications

The latest tablet from OnePlus boasts an 11.6-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2800x2000 pixels, an aspect ratio of 7:5, and a peak brightness of 700 nits. Powering the OnePlus Pad is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip and a Mali-G615 MC6 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It also supports microSD card storage expansion. The OnePlus Pad runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15, but its global variant will use OxygenOS 15.