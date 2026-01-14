OnePlus Reportedly Working on 8000mAh Battery Mid-Range Phone

OnePlus is said to be working on a phone with a massive 8000mAh battery, featuring a sleek design and mid-range specifications. The upcoming phone could sit between the company’s mass-market and flagship models, expected to strike a balance between performance, durability, and power consumption.

According to a Weibo tipster, Digital Chat Station, a device with a 6.59-inch LTPS flat display is currently in development at a factory dubbed “Jiajia.” The display, according to the report, would utilise a Samsung panel with a 1.5K resolution, featuring rounded corners and narrow bezels. While the processor is unconfirmed, the tipster claims this OnePlus device will be positioned as a mid-range performer.

The tipster further said that the company faced limitations with a larger display, while a mid-size display was more feasible with a body that can accommodate an 8000mAh battery.

DCS’s details are scant at the moment, but previous reports have pointed to a similar device, revealing more information about this OnePlus device. According to earlier reports, a OnePlus engineering prototype had emerged in some listings, featuring a slightly larger 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS flat display with a 165Hz refresh rate. This device was said to be using a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, which also powers recently launched phones such as Vivo X300 and Oppo Find X9.

Another leak suggested a device with similar specifications could arrive in China as the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra. However, the report talked about a 9000mAh battery instead of an 8000mAh unit, and said that it might come with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor embedded under the display and an active cooling fan.

OnePlus has not confirmed this phone yet, but future teasers could prove the report to be true.