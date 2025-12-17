OnePlus Pad Go 2 To Launch Today: Bigger Screen, New Stylo, Expected Price and How to Watch | Image: Republic

OnePlus is gearing up for a major launch today in Bengaluru, where the company will unveil two new devices - the OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. Both products will go on sale tomorrow, December 18, through Amazon and the official OnePlus website. While the 15R brings powerful upgrades to the phone side, much of the excitement this year surrounds the Pad Go 2, the next step in OnePlus’s growing tablet lineup.

A Look Back: The Pad Go Lineage

OnePlus entered the tablet space only a few years ago, starting with the OnePlus Pad and later the Pad Go. These devices were designed mainly for students, casual users, and young professionals who needed a lightweight, affordable tablet for reading, classes, entertainment, and basic productivity.

The first Pad Go focused on offering a budget-friendly experience with a large screen and long battery life. It became popular among users who wanted a tablet for studying, OTT streaming, and note-taking without spending too much.

The new OnePlus Pad Go 2 builds directly on that foundation but with more power, better visuals, and features that make it feel closer to a premium device.

What to Expect From the OnePlus Pad Go 2

The Pad Go 2 is shaping up to be a strong upgrade. The device is expected to come with a 12.1‑inch screen with 2.8K resolution and Dolby Vision support. This means clearer text, richer colours, and a layout that’s great for reading documents, attending online classes, or multitasking.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300‑Ultra chipset could power the pad built on a 4nm process for better efficiency. This is a big jump from the previous Pad Go, which was more entry-level. The new chip should handle apps, browsing, and light creative work with ease.

The Pad Go 2 is said to come with a 10,050mAh battery with up to 15 hours of video playback, with 33W SuperVOOC charging support and reverse charging support. OnePlus is introducing a new Pad Go 2 Stylo, the first stylus made for the Pad Go series. This addition pushes the Pad Go 2 into a more productivity-focused category.

How to Watch the Launch

The event will be livestreamed globally today from Bengaluru. You can watch it on the OnePlus official website and OnePlus YouTube channel. T

Expected Pricing

Official prices will be announced during the event, but the Pad Go 2 is expected to stay in the affordable range, similar to the original Pad Go, which launched under Rs 25,000.