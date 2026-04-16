OnePlus Teases Pad 4 Ahead of April 30 Launch With Bigger Display, Battery, and Flagship Chip

OnePlus has revealed key details of its upcoming flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 4, ahead of its official launch on April 30, positioning it as a performance-focused device aimed at productivity and entertainment.

The tablet builds on OnePlus’ push to expand beyond smartphones, with a clear attempt to create a more complete ecosystem that leans toward a PC-like experience.

Flagship Chip and Performance Focus

At the core of the OnePlus Pad 4 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

OnePlus claims this is its most powerful tablet yet, with an AnTuTu score crossing 4.1 million, a notable jump over its previous generation. The positioning is clear. This is not meant to be a casual media tablet. It is being built for heavy multitasking, gaming, and demanding workflows.

Advertisement

Large Display Designed for Productivity

The tablet features a 13.2-inch display with 3.4K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, placing it firmly in the premium segment.

The larger screen size, combined with higher resolution and smoother refresh rate, is aimed at both content consumption and productivity. OnePlus is also including eye-care features, suggesting the device is intended for extended usage rather than quick interactions.

Advertisement

Battery and Charging Push Endurance

OnePlus is also increasing battery capacity significantly. The Pad 4 comes with a 13,380mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus tablet, designed to support long sessions of work, streaming, or gaming. It is paired with 80W fast charging, which should reduce downtime despite the larger battery size.

This combination suggests a focus on sustained usage rather than just peak performance.

Design and Build

The tablet features a metal unibody design, keeping the form factor slim while aiming for durability. It will be available in two colour options, Dune Glow and Sage Mist, continuing OnePlus’ recent design approach that blends minimalism with subtle finishes.

AI and Software Experience

The OnePlus Pad 4 integrates OnePlus AI features aimed at improving everyday workflows. While details remain limited, the company is positioning AI as a layer that enhances multitasking, app switching, and overall usability, rather than as a standalone feature.

The tablet is also expected to offer improved cross-device connectivity, allowing it to work more seamlessly with other OnePlus devices.

Accessories for a PC-Like Setup