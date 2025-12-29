OnePlus Turbo 6 Key Specifications Announced Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Turbo, the highly anticipated smartphone, has yet to launch, but the company has revealed all its official specifications, leaving almost nothing to imagination. Set for launch on January 8 in China, the OnePlus Turbo will arrive as the OnePlus Turbo 6, featuring a massive 9000mAh battery, a high-end display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and dual cameras.

OnePlus Turbo 6 specifications

According to the announcement, the OnePlus Turbo 6 will sport a 1.5K display with a 165Hz refresh rate, contrary to the speculation around it being a 144Hz panel. It will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, the same chipset that powers the recently launched iQOO Neo 10 and the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro. While the company did not share the RAM and storage specifics, it has revealed the Turbo 6 will offer LPDDR5x and UFS 4.1 standards, respectively.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 will also double down on durability, featuring a combination of IP68, IP69, and IP68K ratings for overall protection against water and dust. The flagship OnePlus 15 and the “flagship killer” OnePlus 15R offer the same durability level on a design that marks the death of the Alert Slider. Likewise, the OnePlus Turbo 6 will also house the Plus key, a reprogrammable button specifically intended for accessing OnePlus AI tools.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will house a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera on the back in a square-shaped island, while its selfie camera will use a 32MP shooter. The standout feature would be its 9000mAh battery, the biggest by far on a OnePlus phone. The phone will support 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging, rightly so because a battery that sizeable can be doubled as a power bank.

Will it launch in India?

While the China launch of the OnePlus Turbo 6 is set for next month, the company has not said a word on its international availability. A report by Android Authority, however, claimed the company could share more information while showcasing the OnePlus Turbo 6 during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.