OnlyFans Owner Leonid Radvinsky Dies of Cancer at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the secretive billionaire owner of OnlyFans who reshaped the porn industry with a subscription model, ​has died at 43 from cancer, the company said on ‌Monday.

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur bought Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans, from the platform's British founder Tim Stokely in 2018. He served as a director ​on Fenix's board and was its majority shareholder.

Under his ​ownership, OnlyFans turned from a platform that once avoided explicit ⁠content into an adults-only phenomenon with more than 300 million ​users and over $1 billion in annual revenue, powered by erotic performers ​and celebrity influencers.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson ​said on Monday.

Advertisement

Radvinsky's death leaves questions about who will own the ​platform. His Fenix shares have been held in the LR Fenix Trust since ‌2024 ⁠and he had a net worth of about $4.7 billion, according to the Forbes real-time billionaires list.

Reuters reported in January OnlyFans was exploring the sale of a majority stake to investment firm Architect Capital in ​a deal valuing ​the company at ⁠about $5.5 billion, including debt.

Advertisement

The platform exploded in popularity during the pandemic as millions of people stuck ​at home globally turned to the web, fuelling a ​surge ⁠in content and users. OnlyFans takes a 20 per cent fee on most subscriptions and content sold on the platform.