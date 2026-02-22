OpenAI and Jony Ive to Launch AI Smart Speaker With Camera, Face Recognition, and Goal Tracking in 2027; Smart Lamp and Glasses Planned for 2028 | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: OpenAI is moving into hardware, teaming up with legendary Apple designer Jony Ive to create a new line of AI‑powered devices. The first product expected is a smart speaker, which could launch in early 2027.

According to reports, the speaker will feature an integrated camera and facial recognition, allowing it to recognise users and their surroundings. It will also support purchases directly through the device and act as a personal assistant, suggesting actions like going to bed early before a busy day.

OpenAI is considering other products too, including a smart lamp and AI glasses, though those are not expected until 2028 or later. The company plans to price the speaker between $200 and $300.

Jony Ive has been working with OpenAI since 2025, when the company acquired his hardware firm. His design studio, LoveFrom, is providing the hardware concepts, while OpenAI engineers handle the technical development. Ive is said to have the final say on most design decisions, with former Apple executives like Evans Hankey, Tang Tan, and Scott Cannon also involved.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has described the upcoming device as “the coolest piece of technology the world will have ever seen,” promising something joyful and different from traditional screen‑based gadgets.

Apple is also preparing a competing home hub device with camera and speaker integration, expected to launch this year, setting up a direct rivalry in the smart home market.

If OpenAI delivers on its vision, the smart speaker could mark the company’s first big step into consumer hardware, blending AI with everyday living.