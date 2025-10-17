Updated 17 October 2025 at 13:29 IST
OpenAI Announces Auto-Manage Saved Memories for ChatGPT Users: Here’s What It Means
Tech News
- 2 min read
OpenAI has announced a new update for ChatGPT that makes its memory feature much easier to use. The AI chatbot can now automatically manage saved memories, meaning users no longer have to manually delete old data or worry about hitting a “memory full” limit.
The feature is rolling out to Plus and Pro users worldwide on the web, according to a post shared by OpenAI on X (formerly Twitter).
Until now, users had to manage their stored memories themselves, deciding what to keep or remove. With the new system, ChatGPT will handle this automatically. It can also search and sort memories by date, helping users quickly find past details or conversations.
Users will also be able to re-prioritise which memories matter most in their settings, giving them more control over what the AI remembers.
This update is part of OpenAI’s ongoing effort to make ChatGPT more personal and context-aware. The memory feature allows ChatGPT to recall useful details like a user’s writing style, interests, or ongoing projects, making future chats smoother and more relevant.
Separately, in one of the most controversial updates to its AI chatbot, OpenAI has decided to relax ChatGPT’s strict content filters, and by December, it may even add the ability to access erotic content for verified adults. CEO Sam Altman, in a post on X, explained that ChatGPT had been deliberately “restrictive” to avoid mental-health risks when people used it for emotional support or companionship. Altman, however, also admitted that the extra caution also made the chatbot less fun and less human for most users. He said that with safety systems in place, the company wants to loosen those restrictions. An upcoming version of ChatGPT will soon let people choose a personality that feels more natural and human.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 13:29 IST