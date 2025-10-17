OpenAI Announces Auto-Manage Saved Memories for ChatGPT Users: Here’s What It Means

OpenAI has announced a new update for ChatGPT that makes its memory feature much easier to use. The AI chatbot can now automatically manage saved memories, meaning users no longer have to manually delete old data or worry about hitting a “memory full” limit.

The feature is rolling out to Plus and Pro users worldwide on the web, according to a post shared by OpenAI on X (formerly Twitter).

Until now, users had to manage their stored memories themselves, deciding what to keep or remove. With the new system, ChatGPT will handle this automatically. It can also search and sort memories by date, helping users quickly find past details or conversations.

Users will also be able to re-prioritise which memories matter most in their settings, giving them more control over what the AI remembers.

This update is part of OpenAI’s ongoing effort to make ChatGPT more personal and context-aware. The memory feature allows ChatGPT to recall useful details like a user’s writing style, interests, or ongoing projects, making future chats smoother and more relevant.