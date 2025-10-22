OpenAI Challenges Chrome with AI-Powered Atlas Browser

OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, a long-anticipated artificial intelligence-powered web browser built around its popular chatbot, in a direct challenge to Google Chrome’s dominance. The launch marks OpenAI’s latest move to capitalise on 800 million weekly active ChatGPT users, as it expands into more aspects of users' online lives by collecting data about consumers' browser behaviour. It could accelerate a broader shift toward AI-driven search, as users increasingly turn to conversational tools that synthesise information instead of relying on traditional keyword-based results from Google, intensifying competition between OpenAI and Google. Shares of Alphabet, which owns the Chrome browser, were down 1.8% in afternoon trading. Reuters earlier reported on OpenAI’s planned browser launch. It is the latest entrant in a crowded field of AI browsers, which includes Perplexity’s Comet, Brave Browser and Opera’s Neon, as companies race to weave in tools that can summarise pages, fill out forms and draft code to attract users.

Atlas lets users open a ChatGPT sidebar in any window to summarise content, compare products or analyse data from any site. In “agent mode,” now available to paid users, ChatGPT can interact with websites on their behalf — completing tasks from start to finish, such as researching and shopping for a trip. In a demo on Tuesday, OpenAI developers showcased how ChatGPT could find an online recipe and then automatically purchase all the ingredients. The agent navigated to the Instacart website and added the necessary groceries to the cart — a task that took several minutes to complete.

The browser is now available globally on Apple’s macOS. Versions for Windows, iOS and Android will be released later.