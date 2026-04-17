OpenAI Supercharges Codex Into ‘AI Super App’, Sam Altman Takes Swipe at Anthropic Amid Tech Rivalry

OpenAI has just turned its coding assistant Codex into something far bigger than a developer’s tool. With its latest update, Codex now behaves more like a super app for work automation, capable of running desktop applications, browsing the web, generating images, and even scheduling tasks- all without constant human supervision.

Codex Evolves Beyond Code

The update introduces background computer control on macOS, meaning Codex can autonomously click, type, and operate apps. It’s no longer limited to writing snippets of code; it can now design front-end layouts, create gaming assets, and even draft product concepts. OpenAI has also added an in-app browser and support for image generation via gpt-image-1.5, giving Codex a creative edge that Anthropic’s competing tool, Claude Code, currently lacks.

Another major leap is automation. Codex can schedule future work and wake itself up to continue long-term tasks, effectively acting like a digital colleague who doesn’t need breaks. With over 90 integrated plugins, from Atlassian to Microsoft Suite, the app is positioned as a full-fledged work agent rather than just a coding assistant.

Altman’s Subtle Dig at Anthropic

The timing of the release was notable. It came just hours after Anthropic unveiled Claude Opus 4.7, its latest AI model. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman wasted no time in making his presence felt. Quoting Codex chief Thibault “Tibo” Sottiaux on X, Altman joked about not wanting to face reduced limits or weaker models. While he didn’t name Anthropic directly, the remark was widely read as a jab at rival CEO Dario Amodei, whose company has faced criticism for restricting Claude Code users and nudging them toward less powerful models.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time the two leaders have clashed. Earlier this year, Altman and Amodei famously refused to share a stage at the India AI Impact Summit, underscoring the competitive tension between OpenAI and Anthropic.

Codex vs. Claude Code

Codex’s new features put it head-to-head with Claude Code in the race to dominate automated workflows. Anthropic’s tool has been praised for its coding ability but lacks image generation and deep automation. OpenAI’s update directly addresses those gaps, positioning Codex as a more versatile platform.

Advertisement

OpenAI’s Bigger Vision

OpenAI is clear about its ambitions: Codex isn’t just for developers anymore. The company wants it to be the go-to work agent, capable of handling everything from software engineering to creative design. With more than 3 million active users already, the expansion could cement Codex as one of the most widely adopted AI productivity tools.