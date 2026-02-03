OpenAI Launches Codex App for Mac to Catch Up With AI Coding Rivals

OpenAI is launching a Mac app for its coding tool, Codex, in hopes of seizing momentum and customers from its rivals in the AI code-generation space. The new Codex app is touted to make it easy for users to simultaneously manage multiple artificial-intelligence agents over a long period of time. The app can also then use code to do things like gather and analyse information, OpenAI officials said during a briefing with reporters.

“This new way of building coupled with new model capabilities demands a different kind of tool, which is why we are introducing the Codex desktop app, a command centre for agents,” said OpenAI in a release.

Coding is arguably the most successful application for AI models in recent years. Coding tools are key to helping AI startups attract business customers, and the space has grown increasingly competitive. However, OpenAI lags behind its rivals in this area, particularly the AI startup Anthropic, which has dominated the coding market with its Claude Code tool. Anthropic says Claude Code reached $1 billion in revenue, on an annualised basis, in the six months after it was made available to the public.

The Codex app, released on Monday, is part of OpenAI's redoubled efforts to gain ground. It will be available to ChatGPT Free and Go users for a limited time, while users on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans will receive doubled rate limits. OpenAI said it has also tried to make the app more user-friendly to help make these advanced capabilities more accessible to the masses.

Advertisement

Many observers of the coding space say the code-generation tools aren’t yet good enough to entirely replace human tech workers. But these tools do make their work significantly faster. “The models just don’t run out of dopamine,” CEO Sam Altman said, relaying a recent conversation with a colleague. “They keep trying, they don't run out of motivation.”

— With inputs from Reuters