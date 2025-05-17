OpenAI Launches Codex, Joins Operator and Deep Research to Change How Coding Works

OpenAI has launched Codex, its new AI bot that deals in software engineering. This latest coding assistant joins the company’s existing AI helpers, Operator and Deep Research on ChatGPT. Codex is designed to write code, fix bugs, run tests, and manage multiple coding tasks at once- all within a secure cloud environment tailored for developers.

OpenAI describes Codex as a cloud-based software engineering agent that can multitask. “Codex can perform tasks for you such as writing features, answering questions about your codebase, fixing bugs, and proposing pull requests for review; each task runs in its own cloud sandbox environment, preloaded with your repository," the company wrote in its blog post.

Codex marks a major leap in AI’s role in programming. While Operator and Deep Research have already been assisting users with task automation and advanced information gathering, Codex takes AI support a level deeper by directly handling software development work.

What Codex Does

Codex is an AI tool for software development. It can run several coding tasks concurrently. For example, it can write new parts of a program, answer questions about your code, fix mistakes, and suggest changes for you to review. Codex performs every task in a separate space with your project files prepared for use. Codex can also open and modify your code files. It can run checks and tests to ensure everything functions properly. It keeps testing and fixing until the code is correct. When Codex finishes a task, it saves the changes and shows exactly what it did. You can look at the work, ask for changes, or add it straight to your project.

How Operator and Deep Research Fit In

Operator acts as a virtual assistant that performs routine or repetitive tasks such as scheduling, file handling, and managing workflows.

Deep Research specialises in gathering and concising in-depth information, useful for complex questions that require critical thinking and detailed analysis.

Together, these AI agents create a powerful toolkit aimed at improving productivity across many kinds of work, from simple administrative tasks to expert-level coding and research.

The Human Side: Shawn K’s Story

Still, the growth of artificial intelligence tools such as Codex raises some questions. Once a successful software engineer making $150,000 a year, Shawn K worked with Angular to create apps for a metaverse company. Shawn, however, lost his employment last year. Since then, he has not found a job even with his abilities and background. Shawn's story reflects increasing unrest in the tech community due to AI. Many fear that as AI tools like Codex get more powerful, human coders could be replaced or have less work.

The Big AI Debate