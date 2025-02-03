OpenAI Launches New AI Tool To Facilitate Research Tasks

Generative artificial intelligence heavyweight OpenAI launched a new AI tool on Sunday called 'deep research', which it said conducts multi-step research on the internet for complex tasks.

Deep research is powered by a version of the upcoming OpenAI o3 model optimised for web browsing and data analysis. Users have to give a prompt and OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT will find, analyse, and synthesise several online sources such as text, images, and PDFs to create a comprehensive report at the level of a research analyst, OpenAI said.

"It accomplishes in tens of minutes what would take a human many hours," OpenAI said.

OpenAI added that deep research is still in its early stages and has limitations. "It may struggle with distinguishing authoritative information from rumours, and currently shows weakness in confidence calibration, often failing to convey uncertainty accurately," it said.

Deep research is available from Sunday on the web version of ChatGPT, and will be rolled out to mobile and desktop apps within February, OpenAI said. Deep research is the second AI agent launched by OpenAI this year after it previewed a tool in January called Operator, which can perform a variety of tasks such as creating to-do lists or assisting with vacation planning.

The announcement comes days after OpenAI's ChatGPT saw its title as the most-downloaded AI app getting snatched by DeepSeek R1, an AI assistant app developed by Chinese firm DeepSeek at a fraction of the cost Microsoft-backed company invested in the training of its assistant. DeepSeek's achievement sent waves across the AI industry, riling financial markets and escalating geopolitical dynamics between China and the US, which recently announced a $500 billion Project Stargate to establish America's dominance in AI.

CEO Sam Altman praised DeepSeek for achieving excellence in AI at a minimal cost, but has since expanded efforts to roll out more functionalities and features for customers.