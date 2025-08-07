OpenAI Launches Smarter, Faster And More Useful ChatGPT-5, Set To Transform Industries

OpenAI, owned by Sam Altman, has launched its fifth-generation AI model, ChatGPT-5, touted as a major leap forward in artificial intelligence. According to the experts, the cutting-edge technology promises to revolutionise various sectors, from healthcare and education to coding and beyond. With ChatGPT-5, OpenAI is to provide users with a more intelligent, faster, and more useful tool that can tackle complex tasks with unprecedented accuracy.

ChatGPT-5 boasts an impressive array of features, including a lower hallucination rate, which means the model fabricates answers less frequently. According to OpenAI, the company carried out extensive safety evaluations, including 5000 hours of testing, to ensure the model's reliability. ChatGPT-5's advanced capabilities enable it to recognise when a task cannot be finished, avoid speculation, and explain limitations more clearly. As Michelle Pokrass, a post-training lead at OpenAI, noted, "GPT-5 has been trained to recognise when a task can't be finished, avoid speculation and can explain limitations more clearly, which reduces unsupported claims compared to prior models."

ChatGPT-5 Transforming Industries

OpenAI stated that the possible applications of GPT-5 are vast and varied. In the field of education, for instance, ChatGPT-5 can be used to create personalised learning experiences for students. OpenAI showcased the model's capabilities by generating two different web apps within seconds, each designed to help an English speaker learn French. The apps included engaging themes, flashcards, quizzes, and progress tracking features. As OpenAI CEO Sam Altman remarked, "People are limited by ideas, but not really the ability to execute, in many new ways."

Meanwhile, the industry leaders are already taking notice of ChatGPT-5's potential. Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, described the model as a complete breakthrough, citing its ability to retain more information and use higher-level reasoning and logic capabilities. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also expressed excitement about the model's potential, stating, "It's hard to believe it's only been two and a half years since @sama joined us in Redmond to show the world GPT-4 for the first time in Bing, and it's incredible to see how far we've come since that moment."

ChatGPT-5 is rolling out to OpenAI's Free, Plus, Pro, and Team users, with ChatGPT Edu and ChatGPT Enterprise users getting access roughly a week later. The model will also be available through OpenAI's application programming interface (API), with three different versions designed for various cost and latency needs.

AI-Powered Conversations With Voice Mode

OpenAI has announced that its latest artificial intelligence model, ChatGPT-5, promises to revolutionise the way we interact with chatbots. The new model is designed to enhance performance in areas such as writing, coding, and responding to health-related queries. ChatGPT-5 is also engineered to reduce instances of false or misleading answers and to be more transparent when it doesn’t know something.

Notably, one of the most exciting features of ChatGPT-5 is its ‘Voice Mode’, which has been rolled out universally. The feature allows users to engage in real-time conversations with the AI, and it can tailor its voice responses precisely as requested. In a live demo, GPT-5 summarised Pride and Prejudice in a single word, ‘relationships’. The feature has the possibility to revolutionise the way we interact with chatbots, making conversations more natural and intuitive.

Free Access To GPT-5

Surprisingly, OpenAI has made GPT-5 accessible to free users, albeit with certain limitations. Free users will be able to use both GPT-5 and a lighter version called GPT-5-mini. Those who subscribe to the Plus plan will get access to the same models but with much higher usage limits. For heavy users, the Pro plan, priced at $200 per month, offers unlimited use of GPT-5, as well as access to two advanced versions, which are GPT-5-pro (more powerful) and GPT-5-thinking (which can spend more time processing complex prompts).

What GPT-5 Can Do

ChatGPT-5 is designed to be more powerful and versatile than its predecessors. It can assist with a wide range of tasks, from writing and coding to answering complex questions and providing health-related advice. With its advanced capabilities, GPT-5 has the capability to transform the way we work and interact with technology.