OpenAI May Bring Sora Video Generator Directly to ChatGPT

Sora may soon be intergrated into ChatGPT. | Image: OpenAI

OpenAI is preparing to integrate its AI video generator Sora into ChatGPT, expanding the chatbot’s capabilities beyond text and images, according to a report by The Information, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move would allow users to generate videos directly within ChatGPT instead of switching to a separate platform. Sora currently operates as a standalone app that OpenAI launched in September 2025, enabling users to create AI-generated videos from text prompts and share them in a feed similar to social media platforms.

Expanding ChatGPT’s multimodal capabilities

Bringing Sora into ChatGPT would deepen OpenAI’s push into multimodal AI systems that can handle text, images, audio, and video within a single interface. Text-based AI tools have already gained widespread adoption in workplaces and homes. But video-generation models are increasingly seen as the next major phase of generative AI, capable of reshaping areas such as content creation, advertising, filmmaking, and social media.

Integrating Sora into ChatGPT would make video creation part of the same workflow that users already use for writing, coding, or generating images.

Competition heating up in AI video

OpenAI’s Sora faces growing competition from similar tools being developed by major tech companies. Both Meta and Google have introduced text-to-video models as they race to build advanced generative AI systems capable of producing high-quality visual content.

The sector is evolving quickly as companies attempt to move beyond chatbots toward AI tools that can generate complex multimedia outputs.

Standalone Sora app to continue

Even if Sora becomes available inside ChatGPT, OpenAI is expected to continue operating the standalone Sora app. The platform currently allows users to generate videos, remix existing content, and share AI-created clips in a feed resembling social media streams.

The integration would effectively place OpenAI’s most advanced generative tools into a single ecosystem.

If the plan materialises, ChatGPT could soon allow users to generate not just text and images but full AI videos from a prompt, bringing the company closer to its goal of building an all-in-one creative AI platform.