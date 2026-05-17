OpenAI Partners with Malta to Offer Free ChatGPT Plus Access After AI Training Course

US artificial intelligence company OpenAI said on Saturday it ​had signed a deal ‌with the government of Malta to give all residents access to ​its ChatGPT Plus service for ​one year after they follow ⁠a course on how ​to use AI.



The programme will start ​in May and is expected to scale up as more Maltese residents ​complete the course, which ​will be free.



It will also be open ‌to ⁠Maltese citizens living abroad.



"We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, ​students, ​and workers," ⁠Maltese Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was quoted ​as saying in an ​OpenAI ⁠statement.

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Malta is the first country to launch such a programme.



The ⁠company ​did not disclose the ​financial details of the deal.