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OpenAI Partners with Malta to Offer Free ChatGPT Plus Access After AI Training Course

OpenAI partners with Malta to provide all residents and citizens abroad one year of free ChatGPT Plus access after completing a free AI training course starting May, making Malta the first country to launch such a program.

Thomson Reuters
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OpenAI | Image: Reuters

US artificial intelligence company OpenAI said on Saturday it ​had signed a deal ‌with the government of Malta to give all residents access to ​its ChatGPT Plus service for ​one year after they follow ⁠a course on how ​to use AI.


The programme will start ​in May and is expected to scale up as more Maltese residents ​complete the course, which ​will be free.


It will also be open ‌to ⁠Maltese citizens living abroad.


"We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, ​students, ​and workers," ⁠Maltese Economy Minister Silvio Schembri was quoted ​as saying in an ​OpenAI ⁠statement.

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Malta is the first country to launch such a programme.


The ⁠company ​did not disclose the ​financial details of the deal. 

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Read More: Why OpenAI Could Take Legal Action Against Apple: Inside the Growing AI Partnership Dispute
 

Published By:
 Priya Pathak
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