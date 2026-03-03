ChatGPT Fallout: 295% Surge in US Uninstalls as OpenAI Seals Pentagon Deal, Anthropic Download Gains Momentum

New Delhi: The weekend saw a dramatic shake‑up in the AI app market as OpenAI’s ChatGPT mobile app faced a surge in consumer backlash following confirmation of its partnership with the US Department of Defense, now rebranded under the Trump administration as the Department of War.

On February 28, US uninstalls of ChatGPT’s app spiked by nearly 295% compared to the previous day, far above its usual 9% daily uninstall rate. Downloads also faltered, dropping 13% on Saturday and another 5% on Sunday, reversing a 14% growth trend seen just before the announcement, according to the data from Sensor Tower- a digital market intelligence platform.

Meanwhile, competitor Anthropic’s Claude app capitalised on the moment, with downloads rising 37% on Friday and 51% on Saturday. Claude’s momentum pushed it to the No. 1 spot on the U.S. App Store by March 2, climbing more than 20 ranks in just a week. The company had publicly declined a Pentagon partnership, citing concerns about AI being used for surveillance or autonomous weaponry.

Consumer sentiment mirrored these shifts. One‑star reviews for ChatGPT surged 775% on Saturday and doubled again on Sunday, while five‑star ratings fell by half. The flood of criticism highlighted unease over AI’s role in military operations, even as OpenAI celebrated its successful deal.

Advertisement

The Pentagon’s push to integrate advanced AI into defense operations has created a tense divide in the industry. Anthropic initially engaged in talks but walked away, citing ethical concerns. Despite this, reports indicate that U.S. defense officials still leveraged Anthropic’s technology in strikes against Iran during the ongoing war, even after formally banning the company’s involvement.

OpenAI then stepped in, finalising the deal and positioning ChatGPT as the Pentagon’s chosen partner. The move has sparked heated debate: while some see it as a milestone for AI adoption in national security, others view it as a dangerous precedent that risks eroding consumer trust.

Advertisement