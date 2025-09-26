OpenAI Pilots ChatGPT Pulse - A New Feature For Personalised Updates That Sneaks In Your Chat History Every Night

OpenAI has announced the testing of ChatGPT Pulse- a Pro-exclusive feature for phone users that delivers daily personalised updates. Instead of waiting for a prompt, Pulse quietly pulls from a user’s chat history, memory, and feedback overnight, then serves up visual cards each morning, giving you updates on topics like travel tips, workout ideas, or reminders tied to your goals.

These updates are available only for a day unless the user saves them or asks a follow-up question. Doing so adds them to that user’s conversation history, allowing them to dive deeper or request next steps.

The tool is pitched as a step toward making ChatGPT more proactive. But it also raises questions: will users find it genuinely useful, or just another notification to swipe away? And more importantly, how much personal data does it really need?

OpenAI, in its blog post, writes that the AI bot, every night, sneaks into your memory, chat history and direct feedback to process the information and deliver curated updates for you.

“Each night, it synthesises information from your memory, chat history, and direct feedback to learn what’s most relevant to you, then delivers personalized, focused updates the next day. These could look like follow-ups on topics you discuss often, ideas for quick, healthy dinner to make at home that evening, or next steps toward a longer-term goal such as training for a triathlon,” the company writes in its blog post.

Pulse can be customised, and users decide if they want to connect Gmail or Google Calendar for more tailored suggestions. These integrations are switched off by default, but the mere option highlights how AI assistants are creeping deeper into private data streams. OpenAI says safety filters will block harmful content, though it admits Pulse will likely get things wrong, such as surfacing tips for already finished tasks.

“When Calendar is connected, ChatGPT might draft a sample meeting agenda, remind you to buy a birthday gift, or surface restaurant recommendations for an upcoming trip. These integrations are off by default and can be turned on or off anytime in settings.”