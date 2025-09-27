OpenAI Plans to Hire Ad Chief, May Bring Ads to ChatGPT

OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, is making plans to change the way it earns money. Right now, the company mainly depends on people who pay for ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service. But according to reports, OpenAI is now looking for new ways to make money, and this could mean advertisements may soon come to ChatGPT.

The company has started searching for a senior leader who will be responsible for all monetisation efforts. In simple terms, this person will decide how OpenAI makes money apart from subscriptions. Ads inside ChatGPT are one possible option. Another option could be new subscription plans, where some users get ads and others can pay extra to avoid them.

Fidji Simo, the new CEO of Applications at OpenAI, is leading this effort. Simo is not new to this kind of work, she was earlier a top executive at Facebook, where ads were the main source of income. Reports say she has already started meeting with candidates for the role. Some sources even suggest that she might be reaching out to her old Facebook colleagues to help fill this new position.

This development has already started a debate among ChatGPT users. Many worry that ads inside the chatbot could make conversations slower, distracting, or even less private. At the same time, others believe OpenAI might adopt a system similar to YouTube, where users can choose between a free version with ads or a paid version without ads.

The move highlights a bigger challenge for OpenAI. Running AI models like ChatGPT is very expensive because they need huge servers, powerful computers, and a lot of electricity. Subscriptions alone may not be enough to cover these costs as the user base grows. This is why the company is exploring more ways to make money while still keeping the service widely available.