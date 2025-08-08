OpenAI's GPT-5 Now Available in India: How to Use It for Free

OpenAI’s highly anticipated AI model, GPT-5, is here. It is more accurate, more powerful, and more adept at handling highly challenging questions—the qualities that CEO Sam Altman deems important in the company’s mission to build an artificial general intelligence (AGI) system. GPT-5 is now available for all ChatGPT users, but access to the entire suite of features and tools will depend on the tier you are on.

How to use GPT 5

GPT-5 has been integrated into ChatGPT, OpenAI’s chatbot, by default. It will be available alongside previous models like GPT-4o, allowing users to choose the model according to their requirements. GPT-5 has multiple variants:

GPT-5 (Flagship/Standard)

GPT-5 Mini

GPT-5 Nano

GPT-5 Pro

GPT-5 Chat

Users can choose one of these variants for precise answers to their questions while chatting with ChatGPT across devices, including mobile apps and the web.

Is GPT-5 free?

GPT-5 is available for free to ChatGPT users, but only for basic usage. For advanced and complex tasks, including coding prompts, paid subscriptions are required. ChatGPT Plus starts at ₹1,999 per month, but other tiers like ChatGPT Pro are not available in India yet.

In the US, the ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 per month, while the Pro tier is priced at $200 per month. There is also a ChatGPT Team tier meant for organisations, costing $30 per user per month.

What’s new in GPT-5?