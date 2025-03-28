OpenAI Rethinks Free AI Art – What It Means for Ghibli-Style Fans

OpenAI's recent introduction of image generation within ChatGPT 4o has captivated users, leading to a surge in demand that has strained the company's computational resources. It brought another set of creativity among internet users and people kept sharing it.



On March 27, 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman addressed this issue on X, stating:



"It's super fun seeing people love images in ChatGPT. But our GPUs are melting. We are going to temporarily introduce some rate limits while we work on making it more efficient. Hopefully won't be long! ChatGPT free tier will get 3 generations per day soon."

This measure aims to alleviate the strain on OpenAI's infrastructure caused by the overwhelming demand for image generation.

Studio Ghibli-Style Popularity

A significant contributor to this increased usage is the creation of images in the distinctive style of Studio Ghibli. Users have been transforming personal photos and iconic scenes into Ghibli-inspired artworks, sparking a viral trend across social media platforms. Even Sam Altman shared his Ghibli style on X.

Adjustments and Future Plans

In response to the high demand, OpenAI is implementing temporary rate limits to ensure system stability. Free-tier users will soon be limited to three image generations per day. Altman emphasized that these measures are temporary and that efforts are underway to enhance the system's efficiency to better accommodate user needs.

Community Response and Ethical Considerations

The introduction of image generation in ChatGPT has been met with enthusiasm and creativity from users. However, it has also sparked discussions regarding the ethical implications of AI-generated art, particularly concerning copyright issues. The ability to create images in the style of renowned studios and artists has raised questions about the use of copyrighted works without consent.