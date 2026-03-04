Updated 4 March 2026 at 07:28 IST
OpenAI Set to Bring AI Into NATO’s Classified Networks After Anthropic Exit: Report
OpenAI is negotiating to bring its AI models into NATO’s classified networks, building on a recent deal with the U.S. Department of War. The company has pledged strict safeguards, ensuring its systems cannot direct autonomous weapons or bypass legal limits. The talks come as OpenAI replaces Anthropic in defense discussions.
New Delhi: OpenAI is reportedly in advanced talks to deploy its artificial intelligence systems across all North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) classified networks, according to an online report. The move could mark one of the most significant steps yet in integrating cutting‑edge AI into military and intelligence operations.
Just three days ago, OpenAI published a blog post outlining its cautious approach to military contracts. The company said it believes the US military “absolutely needs strong AI models” to face growing threats, especially as adversaries increasingly integrate AI into their systems.
However, OpenAI stressed that it had initially avoided classified deployments because its safeguards were not ready. The company insisted it would never remove key safety features to boost performance in national security work, calling that “not the correct approach.”
Instead, OpenAI says it has been working to ensure that any classified deployment comes with strict guardrails. Its agreement with the U.S. Department of War (DoW) includes:
Advertisement
- Cloud‑only deployment with a safety stack, avoiding use on edge devices that could enable autonomous lethal weapons.
- Legal and ethical restrictions, ensuring AI cannot independently direct weapons or make high‑stakes decisions without human oversight.
Advertisement
- Compliance with U.S. law, including protections for private information under the Fourth Amendment and limits on domestic surveillance.
- Expert involvement, with cleared OpenAI engineers and safety researchers embedded to monitor usage.
NATO Expansion
Now, OpenAI is considering extending this architecture to NATO’s classified networks. If finalised, the deal would give allied militaries access to advanced AI tools under the same safety and oversight protocols.
Anthropic’s Replacement and Market Shifts
The talks also highlight a shift in the AI industry. Anthropic, another leading AI lab, had previously been in discussions with US defense officials but was sidelined after disagreements over safeguards. OpenAI’s willingness to negotiate terms that apply to all labs, including Anthropic, was seen as an effort to de‑escalate tensions between Washington and AI companies.
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 4 March 2026 at 07:28 IST