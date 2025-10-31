OpenAI To Bring Paid Video Generations on Sora App

New Delhi: OpenAI has announced a significant change to its Sora video generation app, marking a shift from free access to a paid model for high-usage users. Effective immediately, users who exceed their daily free generation limits will be required to pay for additional video creations.

According to the company, users can now purchase a bundle of 10 extra video generations for $4. This new pricing structure applies across all subscription tiers, including Free, Plus, Teams, and Pro. Currently, users on the Free, Plus, and Teams plans are allowed up to 30 free video generations per day, while Pro subscribers receive 100. However, OpenAI has indicated that these limits may be reduced in the near future as part of broader changes to the platform’s usage policies.

Bill Peebles, Head of Sora at OpenAI, shared the rationale behind the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “We are launching the ability to buy extra gens in Sora today,” he wrote. “We are doing this for two main reasons: first, we have been quite amazed by how much our power users want to use Sora, and the economics are currently completely unsustainable. We thought 30 free gens/day would be more than enough, but clearly we were wrong! This will let our pro creators get as much usage as they want to pay for.”

Peebles also introduced a broader vision for the platform’s future, describing the move as a step toward building a “new Sora economy.” He revealed that OpenAI plans to pilot a monetisation system for its Cameo feature, which allows users to generate videos featuring real or fictional characters. In upcoming updates, users may be required to pay additional fees to use copyrighted characters or likenesses, with revenue potentially shared with original creators and rights holders.

This strategic shift underscores OpenAI’s efforts to ensure the long-term sustainability of Sora while opening new opportunities for creators to monetise their content on the platform.