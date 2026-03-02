OpenAI’s Pentagon Deal Sparks Backlash as ‘Cancel ChatGPT’ Trends, Users Turn to Anthropic’s Claude

OpenAI’s partnership with the US Department of War (DoW) has triggered an unexpected backlash online, with the hashtag “Cancel ChatGPT” gaining traction on social media platforms. The outrage has also spilled into the AI ecosystem, where some users have begun advocating a shift toward rival platforms, including Claude, whose parent company is in a tussle with the US government.

The controversy began after reports suggested that OpenAI had entered into a major agreement with the Pentagon to provide artificial intelligence capabilities for defence-related applications. While the details of the contract remain limited, the association with military infrastructure has raised ethical concerns among some users and developers.

Pentagon partnership raises ethical concerns

Critics argue that AI tools designed for general use should not be integrated into military systems, especially when the technology could be used for surveillance, intelligence analysis, or operational planning. Soon after the reports surfaced, “Cancel ChatGPT” began trending on X, with users accusing OpenAI of deviating from its original mission of developing safe and broadly beneficial AI.

Several posts called for a boycott of ChatGPT and urged users to switch to competing platforms. Among the alternatives being promoted most aggressively is Anthropic’s Claude AI, which has positioned itself as a safety-focused competitor in the generative AI space. Some users also pointed out the irony that OpenAI was founded with the stated goal of ensuring artificial intelligence benefits humanity. For critics, collaboration with the Pentagon appears to contradict that narrative.

Claude gains momentum amid backlash

The backlash has unintentionally given Anthropic’s Claude additional visibility. Users sharing the “Cancel ChatGPT” hashtag have recommended Claude as a more responsible alternative, citing the company’s emphasis on AI safety and alignment.

Anthropic has not directly commented on the controversy, but the surge in mentions suggests that public perception around AI ethics could quickly shift usage patterns between platforms. The backlash also comes close on the heels of a rift between the company's CEO, Dario Amodei and the Trump administration after Anthropic categorically rejected the proposal to use its AI tools for autonomous weapons and mass surveillance. Since the public rejection, the government has labelled Amodei and his company a “threat to national security.”

AI politics is becoming unavoidable

The controversy around OpenAI’s Pentagon partnership underscores a broader shift in the AI industry. As generative AI becomes embedded in national infrastructure, governments are seeking partnerships with leading companies to secure strategic advantages. That trend is likely to intensify scrutiny from users and policymakers alike. AI companies are no longer seen merely as technology providers. Their decisions increasingly sit at the intersection of ethics, geopolitics, and national security.