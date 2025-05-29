Opera’s new AI agent can take care of all your online tasks while you are away | Image: Opera Neon

Artificial Intelligence is taking another huge leap with Opera’s new agentic AI – Opera Neon - that can do almost everything for you while you are not around. The Norwegian tech company informs that this AI-backed browser can “understand users’ intent and perform tasks” for users on web.

It describes Opera Neon as an agentic AI that goes “beyond traditional browsing and turn user intent into action.” This marks a bold step into what Opera calls the “agentic web,” or Web 4.0, where intelligent agents can perform complex tasks independently.

“We’re at a point where AI can fundamentally change the way we use the internet and perform all sorts of tasks in the browser,” Opera senior AI product director Henrik Lexow said in the press release, adding that “Opera Neon brings this to our users’ fingertips.”

What Can Opera Neon Do

Unlike browsers that simply integrate AI tools, Opera Neon is built from the ground up to think and act like a digital collaborator. “Opera Neon is the first browser that can operate itself based on your intent,” the company said. “It’s not just about chatting with AI- it’s about doing and making things with it.”

Opera Neon can do more than just let you look around. Neon uses advanced AI to accomplish everyday digital chores like planning vacations and building websites without needing to be told what to do. This isn't just a normal browser with a chatbot. This is an internet that is always changing and is run by AI agents who work for you.

What makes Opera Neon different?

At its core, Opera Neon contains an AI assistant that can browse with you or for you; it can discover information, compare things, or organise your vacations. Do things online, including automatically filling out forms or buying things. Create things you need, like reports, web pages, and interactive tools, even while you are not online.

Neon is different because it can read internet pages like a person would, without needing to employ screen recordings or remote access. It only connects to cloud servers when it needs to accomplish anything big.