Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched With 7000mAh Battery: Price in India

Oppo has launched the A6 Pro 5G in India, pitching battery endurance, durability ratings, and long-term software “fluency” as the core reasons to consider it in the under-₹25,000 bracket.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G price in India

Oppo has priced the A6 Pro 5G at ₹21,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and ₹23,999 for the 8GB/256GB model, with sales starting January 5 across Amazon, Flipkart, Oppo’s e-store, and offline retail. Launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback (capped at ₹2,000) and up to three months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards, along with zero down payment schemes for up to nine months via financing partners.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G specifications

On specifications, the A6 Pro 5G is built around the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 platform and runs ColorOS 15, which Oppo says uses its “Luminous Rendering Engine” and “Trinity Engine” for smoother animations and more efficient performance management. It houses a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1125 nits.

Oppo also claims a “60-month fluency protection” for the phone, noting that this standard applies to the 256GB variant.

Battery is the headline: Oppo claims up to a 7,000mAh capacity and says the phone supports 80W SuperVOOC charging with a quoted full charge time of 64 minutes. Durability is another differentiator, with Oppo citing SGS certification for IP66, IP68, and IP69, including resistance to water jets, submersion (1.5m for 30 minutes), and exposure to hot water up to 85°C.

For photography, Oppo has given a 50MP main camera with AI Night Mode and portrait tools, plus an underwater photography mode. The phone has an 8.58mm thickness and weighs up to 216g.

