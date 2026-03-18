OPPO A6s 5G Launched in India With 6,500mAh Battery, 50MP Camera: Price Starts at ₹18,999

OPPO has launched the A6s 5G in India, expanding its A-series lineup with a focus on battery life, smooth performance, and everyday usability.

Price and availability

The OPPO A6s 5G is priced at ₹18,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and ₹20,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, and is available starting Wednesday across Amazon, Flipkart, OPPO Store, and offline retail outlets. The device is offered in Aurora Gold and Plum Purple colour options, with additional launch offers including a ₹1,000 instant cashback and no-cost EMI options for up to three months.

Camera and Imaging

The OPPO A6s 5G features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by a 2MP secondary lens. The camera system is designed to deliver clear images with balanced colours across different scenarios, including low-light and portrait photography. For selfies, the device includes a 5MP front camera with a natural beauty mode aimed at preserving facial details without excessive processing.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity is a key highlight of the A6s 5G. The smartphone packs a 6,500mAh battery, with claims of up to 882 hours of standby time and over 22 hours of video playback. It supports 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which can charge the device from 1% to 41% in around 30 minutes, reducing downtime during daily use.

Advertisement

Performance and Software

The A6s 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, designed to deliver stable performance across multitasking, streaming, and casual gaming. It runs on ColorOS 15, which integrates OPPO’s Luminous Rendering Engine to optimise animations and improve overall system responsiveness.

Additional features such as the Trinity Engine and all-scenario smoothness optimisation aim to maintain consistent performance across tasks like app switching, scrolling, and content loading. The A6s 5G also includes AI GameBoost for improved gaming performance and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for better network stability in low-signal environments.

Advertisement

Design and Display