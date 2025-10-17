Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Soon: What to Expect

Oppo has confirmed that its upcoming Find X9 flagship series is coming to India. In its announcement, the company said that the Find X9 phones will offer a high-end photography experience, backed by improved camera systems that continue to integrate Hasselblad’s imaging technology. The Oppo Find X9 series debuted in China earlier this week, while its global launch is set for October 28.

What to expect from the Oppo Find X9 series

Oppo Find X9 series launch in India will be marked by the release of two phones: Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, which will be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The two phones are not significantly different from each other. While the standard model sports a 6.59-inch screen, the Find X9 Pro uses a 6.78-inch display, both featuring LTPO AMOLED panels with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 3600 nits.

The company also confirmed the colour options for both models. The Oppo Find X9 will be available in Titanium Grey and Space Black, while the Find X9 Pro will come in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal. A third Red Velvet colour option for the Find X9 Pro, which was launched in China, will not be available in India. Both models feature a matte aluminium frame and glass finish on the back. The camera island has also been revamped, featuring a squircle design instead of a round one in the top left corner.

As part of its long-standing partnership with German camera maker Hasselblad, Oppo has introduced an improved Hasselblad Master Camera System, which uses LUMO Image Engine, Oppo’s proprietary computational photography solution. The camera system on the Find X9 Pro includes a 200MP main camera with a telephoto lens. This camera can use a separately sold teleconverter for higher zoom in photos that retain ample details. The phones can also record 4K 120fps videos in Dolby Vision, along with those in raw LOG formats for professionals.