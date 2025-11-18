Oppo Find X9 Series With Hasselblad Cameras Launched in India

Oppo Flagship Series Launched: Oppo has launched its flagship Find X9 Series for the Indian market, bringing updated hardware, software, and a stronger focus on photography. The smartphone manufacturer offers the Find X9 in two variants and the Find X9 Pro in a single variant, and the cameras in these smartphones are tuned with Hasselblad. Oppo says it offers improved everyday photography and overall experience. Both the Find X9 and the Find X9 Pro are offered in two colour options and will be available from November 21, 2025.

Here’s everything you need to know about Oppo’s latest flagship smartphones, Find X9 and Find X9 Pro:

Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro Price

The price of the Oppo Find X9 starts at:

12 GB + 256 GB - ₹74,999

16 GB + 512 GB - ₹84,999

The price of the Oppo Find X9 Pro starts at ₹1.09 lakh for the 16 GB + 512 GB variant.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro Colours

Both the Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro are available in two colour options.

The Find X9 is available in Titanium Grey and Space Black options. The X9 Pro is available in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades.

Advertisement

Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro Camera

Since these are the flagship smartphones from Oppo in India, the Find X9, X9 Pro come with the Hasselblad master camera system.

The Oppo Find X9 comes with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and there is a 50MP Periscope camera. For video shooting, it supports 4K 120fps recording in Dolby Vision. Since it comes with a Hasselblad master camera, it offers full

manual control of the camera, and you can choose from various preset profiles. Further, for selfies, the Find X9 comes with a 32MP front camera and for vlogging, it supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera. Oppo says the telephoto camera gets a 200MP sensor, which is the highest resolution in its series. It helps to improve its light-gathering performance for more detailed and brighter images, even in difficult lighting conditions. Additionally, for selfies, the Find X9 Pro has a 50MP front camera, and for vlogging, it supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video recording.

Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro Display

Talking about the display, the Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro have 3600 nits peak outdoor brightness. The Find X9 has a 6.59 cm screen, having a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Oppo says it is 35 per cent faster and 33 per cent more reliable, compared to conventional optical scanners.

The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78 cm screen size, a 120Hz AMOLED screen with 1800 nits full-screen brightness. Oppo says the Find X9 Pro has the thinnest bezel on any Oppo phone, measuring 1.15 mm, giving it a minimal bezel design.

Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro Battery

Both the Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro are offered with big battery packs to keep your daily tasks running all day.

The Oppo Find X9 has a 7,025mAh battery pack, and it is a significant upgrade over the Find X8, which came with a 5,630mAh battery pack.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh battery pack, and the smartphone maker says it can provide a two-day battery life. Moreover, the 7,500mAh battery pack is a major upgrade over the previous Find X8 Pro’s 5,910mAh battery.

Oppo Find X9, X9 Pro Processor