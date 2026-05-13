OPPO Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s India Launch Set for May 21: 10x Optical Zoom, 7025mAh Batteries, Hasselblad Imaging

OPPO is bringing its latest premium flagship series to India on May 21, with the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s set to go official in the country. The launch expands the Find X9 lineup that OPPO has been positioning as a serious challenger in the pro-imaging smartphone space, a segment where Apple, Samsung, and Vivo currently hold significant mindshare.

The headliner of the two is the Find X9 Ultra, which OPPO claims delivers an industry-first 50MP 10x optical zoom through what it calls a Quintuple Prism Periscope Structure. Light entering the telephoto lens is reflected five times within a 29mm module, effectively achieving a 230mm equivalent focal length without a corresponding increase in physical size. That is a meaningful engineering claim, and if it holds up in real-world testing, it would give the Ultra a tangible edge for long-range photography at concerts, wildlife shoots, and sports.

The Ultra also carries a 200MP main camera, a 200MP 3x telephoto, and the 50MP 10x shooter — all governed by OPPO's new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System and its proprietary LUMO Image Engine, which handles colour science, dynamic range, and noise reduction in tandem with the hardware rather than as a post-processing afterthought. On the video side, it supports O-Log2 recording, ACES colour workflows, 8K at 30fps, and 4K at 120fps — specs that place it firmly in creator territory. Powering it all is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, backed by a 7050mAh silicon-carbon battery and a 3D Cryo-velocity Cooling System featuring an Encapsulated Thermal Unit for sustained thermal management during extended 8K capture.

The Find X9s takes a different approach, prioritising form factor over maximum specs. At 7.99mm thin, it houses a triple 50MP Hasselblad camera system, MediaTek Dimensity 9500s on a 3nm process, a 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery, and an advanced vapour chamber cooling system with a 32,052.5mm² dissipation area, which is 21.6 per cent larger than its predecessor. It also supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording across all cameras, bringing consistent colour and dynamic range regardless of which lens you're shooting on. ColorOS 16 handles the software layer, with AI-powered features baked in.

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Pricing for both devices will be revealed at the May 21 event. Given the Ultra's spec sheet, expect it to position itself aggressively against the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra in the premium Android segment. The X9s, with its slim profile and large battery, seems targeted at users who want flagship imaging in a more everyday package.

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