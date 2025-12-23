Oppo Find X9 vs OnePlus 15: How Do They Compare?

Here is how the two phones compare. | Image: Oppo/ OnePlus

Oppo and OnePlus have both launched their latest flagship smartphones in India, the Oppo Find X9 and OnePlus 15, each aiming to deliver premium features for photography, performance, and battery life. Here’s a detailed comparison across key categories.

Display

Oppo Find X9: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1256 x 2760 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

OnePlus 15: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate, 1272 x 2772 resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

OnePlus 15 offers a larger, higher-resolution display, which is better for media consumption and gaming.

Processor

Oppo Find X9: MediaTek Dimensity 9500 clocked at 4.21 GHz octa-core.

OnePlus 15: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 clocked at 4.6 GHz octa-core.

OnePlus 15’s Snapdragon chip is generally faster and more efficient, especially in demanding apps and games.

Battery

Oppo Find X9: 7025mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging.

OnePlus 15: 7300mAh battery, 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging.

Both phones have large batteries, but the OnePlus 15 charges faster thanks to its 120W wired charging.

Camera

Oppo Find X9: Triple 50MP cameras (wide, periscope telephoto, ultrawide), Hasselblad colour calibration, OIS, 4K video recording.

OnePlus 15: Triple 50MP cameras (wide, periscope telephoto, ultrawide), OIS, 8K video recording, improved night and portrait modes.

Both phones offer excellent camera hardware, with Oppo focusing on Hasselblad tuning and OnePlus on improved software processing.

Price in India

Oppo Find X9: Starts at ₹74,999 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage).

OnePlus 15: Starts at ₹72,999 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage).

Both flagships are priced competitively, with the OnePlus 15 being slightly cheaper for similar configurations, offering top-tier specifications. However, the OnePlus 15 has an edge in display resolution, processor speed, and charging speed.