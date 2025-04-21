Oppo K13 Launched: Here Are Its Top Alternatives for Under ₹20,000

Here are the top alternatives of the Oppo K13. | Image: Oppo, Infinix, POCO

Oppo has just launched K13, its new smartphone with an AMOLED display, a 50MP rear camera, and a big battery. Its specifications are quite common for its price range, meaning interested customers can consider other options for under ₹20,000. These include the latest Infinix Note 50s and the POCO X7.

Before discussing the alternatives, here are the full specifications of the Oppo K13.

Display: It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits.

Processor: Powering the Oppo K13 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 mobile platform with Adreno 810 GPU.

Cameras: The Oppo K13 has a 50MP primary camera on the back. It uses an OV50D40 sensor with an F1.85 aperture. Its secondary camera uses a 2MP OV02B1B depth sensor with an F1.24 aperture.

Battery: The smartphone has a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Oppo K13 alternatives

Infinix Note 50s

The new Inifinix Note 50s has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Its rear cameras include a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor, while the front camera has a 13MP snapper. The smartphone has a 5500mAh battery with 45W fast charging. Customers can buy the Infinix Note 50s at a starting price of ₹15,999.

POCO X7