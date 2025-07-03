Oppo Launches Pad SE Budget Android Tablet With 4G Support

Oppo has unveiled the Pad SE, its latest budget tablet powered by Android. The new Oppo Pad SE packs a large display with eye-protection technology, a battery claimed to last more than a day, and support for 4G connectivity. Oppo says the Pad SE is equipped with features such as Smart Power Saving Mode that automatically minimises power consumption by powering the tablet off after seven days of inactivity, and a Fluency Protection for up to 36 months.

Oppo Pad SE Price in India

The Oppo Pad SE costs ₹13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and only Wi-Fi connectivity. The 4G model is priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹16,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The Oppo Pad SE comes in Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue colours and will go on sale starting July 8.

Oppo Pad SE specifications

Display: The Oppo Pad SE boasts an 11-inch full-HD+ LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 900 nits. The company claims the display has been certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light and flicker-free performance.

Processor: A MediaTek Helio G100 powers the Oppo Pad SE, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, you can expand the storage using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 15-based ColorOS 15.0.1.

Cameras: On the back of the Oppo Pad SE, you get a 5MP camera with support for 1080p 30fps video recording. Its front camera also uses a 5MP snapper, enabling video calls.

Battery: The Oppo Pad SE packs a 9340mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.