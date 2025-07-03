Oppo Reno 14 Pro at ₹49,999 Is A Deal You Should Avoid

Oppo just launched the Reno 14 series, with the Reno 14 Pro at the pricier end. The new Reno phone continues its name’s legacy, focusing on camera capabilities more than anything else. Its MediaTek processor, fast-charging battery, and a suite of AI tools do not stand out, but Oppo claims the cameras can offer professional-grade photography. While we have yet to test that claim, the on-paper specifications of the Reno 14 Pro do not justify its price. Here are three reasons why you should avoid it.

Mid-range processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset is among the most powerful mid-range chips, but it is still a mid-range chip that could be underpowered for a phone costing ₹49,999. This is the price category where phones are expected to offer performance only a few notches below the best. A Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset would have made more sense at this price. In Oppo’s defence, the Reno 14 Pro is not a gaming phone, so the Dimensity 8450 chip should be enough for routine tasks and photography. But that also says that gamers and users who want high performance should skip the Reno 14 Pro.

Focus on photography

Oppo has stayed focused on photography with the Reno series, and the latest Reno 14 Pro is not a detour. Its strong camera setup, including a 50MP wide camera and a 50MP periscope camera, and AI features make the Reno 14 Pro a good option, but only for people who prioritise photography. Those looking for raw performance and a different set of features should look elsewhere. The Reno 14 Pro lacks a super-bright display, for example. Its peak brightness maxes out at 1200 nits, way below what other phones in this price segment offer.

Poor software

Oppo’s ColorOS is among the best custom skins ever developed by Chinese smartphone companies, but that does not cover up its biggest problem: bloatware. For a phone that costs ₹49,999, bloated software should be a dealbreaker. Moreover, the lack of an ecosystem makes the Reno 14 Pro less compelling than options like the Pixel 9a, which uses a flagship processor and is tightly tied to the Android ecosystem. Oppo also promises only three years of OS updates, far less than what companies like Google and Samsung offer on their phones at this price. The Pixel 9a and Samsung Galaxy S24 FE come with promised Android OS updates for up to seven years, ensuring longevity.

Better alternatives