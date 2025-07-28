Oppo Reno 14FS 5G Leak: 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 50MP Sony Camera and 6,000mAh Battery Revealed

Oppo is gearing up to reveal a new smartphone in its popular Reno series called the Oppo Reno 14FS 5G and the leaks are already creating a buzz in the tech world. The upcoming phone, according to leaks shared by Ytechb, will brings major upgrades over the Reno 14F which was launched in June this year.

The Reno 14FS will likely have a bigger storage capacity, more RAM and better camera specs. The colour options will also see a refresh with options like Luminous Green and Opal Blue colour options.

The Reno 14FS is said to come with a massive 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. This means that users can expects smoother performance, less stutters, and enough space on phone for apps, photos, and videos.

Coming to the optics department, Oppo Reno 14FS is said to sport a 50MP main camera with the Sony IMX882 sensor, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. Photography fans can also look forward to AI-powered photo enhancements to improve shots automatically.

The Reno 14FS 5G may also integrate Google’s Circle to Search and Gemini AI assistant, giving users smart features right out of the box.

The Oppo Reno 14FS is also said to come with a bigger battery. The phone is said to pack a massive 6000mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging support. With an IP69 rating, it should also handle water and dust like a pro.