Oppo Reno 15c Launches in India With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Chip

Oppo has added a new phone to its Reno 15 lineup in India. | Image: Oppo

Oppo has expanded its Reno 15 lineup in India with the Reno 15c, a new model that prioritises battery life, camera features and on-device editing tools. Its launch comes weeks after the company introduced the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Mini in India.

Price, variants, colours

The Reno 15c is priced at ₹34,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant and ₹37,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. It will be available in Afterglow Pink and Twilight Blue from February 5 across online and offline stores.

Display and build

Oppo says the Reno 15c has a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour and a 120Hz refresh rate. Brightness is listed at 600 nits typical and up to 1,400 nits peak, with narrow bezels and a claimed 92.8% screen-to-body ratio. For durability, Oppo is leaning on its “All-Round Armour Body,” pairing cushioning materials with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The phone also carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings, covering dust resistance, water immersion, and high-pressure hot water exposure.

Cameras

The Reno 15c includes a 50MP main rear camera, an 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP macro, and a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view. Oppo says the phone supports 4K HDR video recording up to 60fps on both the front and main cameras, and allows switching between front and rear cameras while recording. Editing and creator features include Dual-View Video, Multi-Output Capture, “Video Editing 2.0,” and a “Popout” mode for combining multiple photos or Livephotos into layered compositions.

Advertisement

Performance, battery and charging

Oppo's new Reno 15c runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and includes AI HyperBoost 2.0 and AI LinkBoost 3.0 for gaming stability and connectivity. The biggest hardware number is the 7,000mAh battery, paired with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, with Oppo claiming a full charge takes about 64 minutes.

Software and AI features

The phone runs ColorOS 16 and integrates Google Gemini for natural-language actions in system apps, Oppo said. It also includes Oppo’s AI editing toolkit, including features like AI Eraser, AI Unblur and Reflection Remover, alongside an “AI Hub” that groups tools such as AI Recorder summaries and AI Writer.

Advertisement