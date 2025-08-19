Oracle Layoffs Hit 10% of India Workforce After Trump Meeting and OpenAI Deal: Social Media Reactions Pour In

The wave of tech layoffs continues. After companies like Intel, Google, and TCS, Oracle has now laid off nearly 10% of its employees in India.

This move comes just days after Oracle CEO Larry Wilson met with US President Donald Trump at the White House and announced a major partnership with OpenAI. Many are now questioning if there’s a link between these events.

India has around 28,800 employees working in major metro cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Noida, and Mumbai. Reports say the layoffs have mostly affected teams in software development, cloud services, and customer support. Oracle called it part of a global restructuring, but the scale of the cuts has raised concerns across the Indian tech industry.

The timing of the layoffs is raising eyebrows. During the meeting with President Trump, discussions reportedly focused on hiring in the US, data security, and technology partnerships. Soon after, Oracle revealed that OpenAI would now use Oracle’s infrastructure for large-scale AI work.