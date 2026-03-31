Oracle Layoffs in India: Employees Report Early Morning Surprise Job Cuts

New Delhi: Fresh concerns are emerging around possible layoffs at Oracle in India, after multiple social media posts claimed that employees were informed about job cuts early Tuesday morning.

According to discussions on Reddit and other online forums, several employees were reportedly locked out of systems and received termination emails around 6 AM IST. The timing and method of communication have drawn strong reactions, with some users describing the process as abrupt and impersonal.

While there is no official confirmation yet on the scale of the layoffs, posts from individuals claiming to be affected or aware of the situation suggest that multiple teams in India may have been impacted. Some users alleged that entire teams saw significant reductions, while others claimed that even managers were not informed in advance about who would be let go.

One widely shared message, allegedly part of the communication sent to impacted employees, referred to “organisational changes” and “streamlining operations,” adding that certain roles had become redundant. It also mentioned severance support and a transition period, though exact details remain unclear.

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The reports also raise questions about the criteria used for layoffs. Several users claimed that the cuts were not performance-based, pointing to cases where recently promoted or high-performing employees were reportedly affected. Some discussions suggested that cost-cutting measures, including reducing higher-salaried roles, may have played a part, though this remains unverified.

There are also unconfirmed claims linking the layoffs to Oracle’s growing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. Over the past year, large tech companies have been reallocating resources toward AI and cloud expansion, sometimes at the cost of workforce reductions in other areas. However, Oracle has not publicly stated that these reported layoffs are tied to such investments.

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Globally, there has been speculation that job cuts at Oracle could impact thousands of employees, but no confirmed numbers have been released so far. The situation in India remains particularly unclear, with varying accounts and no official breakdown.

This publication has reached out to Oracle for a response. At the time of writing, the company has not commented on the reports.

Until there is formal confirmation, the claims remain based on employee accounts and online discussions. However, if verified, the reports point to yet another phase of uncertainty in the tech job market, where sudden layoffs often communicated digitally are becoming increasingly common.

How the Layoffs Unfolded

Early accounts suggest the layoffs were carried out with little warning, with several employees reportedly receiving emails around 6 AM IST and losing access to internal systems soon after. There was no prior one-on-one communication in many cases, and some employees claimed even immediate managers were informed only at the last moment. The process, as described online, appears highly centralised and automated, with standardised emails sent across teams.

Hardware and Sales Teams Hit Hard

While exact numbers remain unconfirmed, multiple posts indicate that the cuts were not limited to a single function. Employees across engineering, product, and solution roles are said to be affected. Some users claimed that entire teams saw reductions, while others suggested cuts of up to 20–30% in certain groups. There are also unverified reports that senior roles, including managers and directors, were part of the layoffs.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the impact appears to be particularly significant in hardware and sales divisions at Oracle. These teams reportedly saw deeper cuts compared to others, suggesting a possible shift in business priorities. While the company has not officially confirmed department-wise details, the reported focus on hardware and sales could indicate restructuring in areas linked to traditional enterprise offerings, as Oracle continues to expand its cloud and AI-led business segments.

Performance vs Cost Concerns

Several accounts challenge the idea that the layoffs were performance-driven. Users pointed to cases where recently promoted employees and high performers were reportedly let go. This has led to speculation that compensation levels, rather than performance, may have influenced decisions in some cases, though there is no official confirmation.

What the Layoff Email Said

“We are sharing some difficult news regarding your position.

Owing to certain organizational changes that are taking place in the company and after careful consideration of our current business needs, a decision has been taken to streamline the operations and as a result unfortunately the position you currently hold has become redundant. We want to assure you that this decision has been taken after thoughtful deliberation and has become inevitable in light of the need to restructure the business. We appreciate the work you have done for the company and want to assure you that this decision has not been made lightly.

We are grateful for your dedication, hard work, and the impact you have made during your time with us.

You are eligible to receive a severance package as part of your exit. HR will shortly send you the separation related documents, the details of the severance package and other resources to help you with the next steps. You will receive this by email.

Starting today you will be placed on garden leave for the duration of your notice period and you are released from performing your duties for Oracle. During this period, access to all work related environment will not be available except limited access to email and laptop to enable you to complete the separation process.

Thank you for your contributions to our organization.”

Severance Details Still Unclear