‘Oracle Pulled My Severance After Tracking My Anonymous Post’: Ex-Employee Claims Company Linked Layoff Rant to Identity

New Delhi: A viral post by a former employee alleges that Oracle withdrew their severance after identifying them behind what was meant to be an anonymous message.

According to the post shared by them on Blind, the individual had earlier written about layoffs at the company, claiming that Oracle was “actively surveilling its own people” and accusing their manager of betraying them during the layoff process. The user now says the company later claimed this post violated the terms of their severance agreement.

“Anonymous” Post Allegedly Traced Back

The individual said they were surprised to learn that the company had “somehow figured out” it was them. They believe the identification may have happened because they shared very specific details about their role and their relationship with their manager, making it easier to connect the dots.

They also pointed out the irony that the platform they used is marketed as anonymous, yet was not anonymous enough in this case.

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Severance Amount ‘Peanuts,’ But Message Clear

In the post, the former employee said the severance amount was small and not a major loss financially. However, they stressed that the situation highlights a larger issue, how companies can act if they believe agreements have been broken, even on supposedly anonymous platforms.

Warning to Others Inside the Company

The user directly warned current employees to be careful about what they share online. They claimed that companies may be monitoring such platforms and could take action if posts include identifiable or sensitive internal details. They also alleged that severance agreements can be used as leverage to keep employees from speaking out, though there is no independent confirmation of this claim.

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There has been no official comment from Oracle on the allegations. The claims remain unverified, and it is not clear how the identity was traced or what internal steps were taken.

How Others Reacted

Other Blind users quickly weighed in on the post, offering clarifications and warnings:

- Atlassian (285gdgvb77, 2d): “Just to clarify, Blind is not involved right? You dox yourself by sharing specific details.”

- Atlassian (285gdgvb77, 2d): “In this layoff weather, it's common to have HR monitor online forums including Blind and Reddit so you have to be fuzzy.”

- Oracle (Whmf04, 2d): “What details did you share?? Or do you think our monitoring software showed that you looked into configs? Everything you said seemed okay.”

- The original poster replied: “I shared details about stuff I did with my manager and specifics about who was laid off and who wasn't, also the count.”

What Do Employees Get As Severance Package

The post is gaining attention mainly because of its specific claim: that an “anonymous” post discussing layoffs and internal management issues was detailed enough to lead to identification and financial consequences.

Oracle in its fresh round of layoffs, fired more than 12,000 employees across various regions including India. The company fired cold 6am emails to its employees informing them of their layoff with no prior one-on-one discussion with managers or HR. Several said they were locked out of company systems shortly after receiving the message, with little or no warning.