Own an iPhone XS? Apple Says It’s Vintage Now—What It Means For You

If you have an iPhone XS, it may be time to upgrade. Apple has officially added the device to the list of vintage products five years after its launch. In Apple’s language, the iPhone XS has run its course and will no longer be prioritised by the company as far as component manufacturing is concerned. Here is what it means for the iPhone XS owners.

After Apple adds a device to the vintage device list, it indicates that repairs may still be available for the device, but only while its parts remain in stock. Apple will no longer produce its components, and in the next two years, the iPhone XS will join devices like the iPhone 5s, becoming obsolete. That means no further hardware support for the iPhone XS. That makes sense for the company that considers a device vintage five years after it stopped selling on the official Apple Store.

iPhone XS was launched back in September 2018 — around seven years ago. The software support has already stopped for the iPhone XS, but with the new development, even the hardware support has started to wind up. It was the second-generation device to come with a notched display, packing an A12 Bionic chip, dual cameras, and eSIM support.