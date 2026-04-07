Paytm Adds Face ID, Fingerprint for UPI Payments and Cardless ATM Withdrawals: What It Means for Users
No more typing UPI PIN every time but there’s a limit. Paytm has introduced biometric UPI payments and cardless ATM withdrawals, making transactions faster and more convenient while staying within NPCI rules.
- Tech News
- 3 min read
Paytm has rolled out two major updates that change how people use UPI in daily life: biometric authentication for payments and cardless ATM withdrawals. Both features are designed to make payments faster while staying within the rules set by National Payments Corporation of India.
For users, the biggest visible change is simple, you don’t always need to enter your UPI PIN anymore.
What’s new: Pay with Face ID or fingerprint
With the new update, users can approve UPI payments using Face ID or fingerprint directly on their phone.
Here’s how it changes everyday use:
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Earlier: Open app > Enter UPI PIN > Payment done
Now: Open app > Scan/Pay > Use fingerprint or Face ID > Done
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This makes payments quicker, especially for small transactions like food orders, cabs, or shop payments.
But there’s an important rule- As per NPCI guidelines, biometric payments are capped at Rs 5,000 per transaction
For higher amounts, you’ll still need to enter your UPI PIN
So the PIN is not going away, it’s just being used less often.
What about safety and privacy?
This is where many users get confused.
Paytm says your fingerprint or face data stays inside your phone. It is handled by your phone’s system (Android or iOS), not by Paytm or the bank. In simple terms, Paytm claims that it only gets a “yes” or “no” from your phone and not your actual biometric data.
Second big update: Cardless ATM withdrawals
The second feature is equally useful - withdrawing cash without a debit card.
Here’s what changes:
You no longer need to carry your ATM card. At supported ATMs, you just scan a QR code using Paytm UPI. Then approve using fingerprint, Face ID, or UPI PIN. After verification, the ATM gives you cash.
Limits you should know
This feature also follows UPI rules: Up to Rs 10,000 per withdrawal (per transaction). Daily limits depend on your bank
So while it’s convenient, it’s mainly meant for small to mid-size withdrawals, not large cash needs.
What’s actually different for users
From a user point of view, these updates bring three clear changes:
1. Faster payments
No need to type PIN again and again for smaller payments.
2. Less dependency on cards
You can withdraw cash even if you forget your wallet.
3. More flexibility
You can choose between biometric or PIN depending on comfort.
What still stays the same
UPI PIN is still active and required for higher payments
Bank limits and NPCI rules continue to apply
Not all ATMs support cardless withdrawals yet
The bigger picture
This move shows how UPI apps are slowly shifting toward password-less payments, but in a controlled way. NPCI is allowing innovation, but with strict limits to reduce fraud risks.
For everyday users, the impact is practical: payments become quicker, and accessing cash becomes easier - without changing habits too much.